Mothers of Murdered Sons
Funeral arrangements set for 5 teens killed in Batesville crash

Five teenagers between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday, March 21, just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road. Deputies say the vehicle crashed into the barricade of a bridge and went into a creek below. One surviving passenger, 14, was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A funeral date has been set for the five teenagers who were killed in a car crash in Batesville last Tuesday.

The victims are:

  • Tea’Itaeipa Webster - age 19
  • Montraz Webster - age 14
  • Destiny Liphford - age 15
  • Jamerian Towns - age 12
  • Earl Holmes - age 13

The victims are all cousins.

A visitation will be held at Cooley’s Mortuary on Saturday, April 1, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Batesville Jr. High School on Sunday, April 2. The bodies will lie in repose from noon until the service begins at 1 p.m.

The burial will take place at Eureka Church Cemetery following the service.

Cooley’s Mortuary is no longer accepting donations for the families, as all five victims’ funeral expenses have been paid thanks to the community’s love and support.

