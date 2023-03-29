First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another cool night is on the way with a mostly clear sky overhead. Temperatures tonight are forecast to bottom out in the 40s in most spots by morning. It will feel a slightly warmer on Thursday as winds become more southerly. Highs across the majority of the area will reach the middle and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Clouds and moisture will keep temperatures on the mild side during the overnight period in the lower 60s. 80-degree weather is expected by Friday ahead of our next frontal system, which could also feature the risk for strong storms. The highest potential for severe weather with this system will likely be to our north, but there will be a chance for a strong storm or 2 here locally mainly north of I-20. Besides a linger shower chance Saturday morning, most of the day looks dry and warm in the upper 70s. Active conditions could quickly return late Sunday into Monday as another batch of shower and thunderstorms tracks in. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into early next week where there could be the potential for more strong storms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.