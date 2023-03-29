Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer by end of week ahead of chance for storms late Friday

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Outside of a passing shower in far southwest Mississippi, today will feature mostly quiet and cool conditions. Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees in some spots as clouds gradually clear out. A mostly clear sky will hang overhead into tonight as temperatures fall to the 40s by morning.

It will feel a slightly warmer on Thursday as winds become more southerly. Highs across the majority of the area will reach the middle and upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. Clouds and moisture will keep temperatures on the mild side during the overnight period in the lower 60s.

80-degree weather is expected by Friday ahead of our next frontal system, which could also feature the risk for strong storms. The highest potential for severe weather with this system will likely be to our north, but there will be a chance for a strong storm or 2 here locally mainly north of I-20. Besides a linger shower chance Saturday morning, most of the day looks dry and warm in the upper 70s. Active conditions could quickly return late Sunday into Monday as another batch of shower and thunderstorms tracks in. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue into early next week where there could be the potential for more strong storms.

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
First Alert Forecast: mild Wednesday, warmer late week; storm risk late Friday
First Alert Forecast: mild Wednesday, warmer late week; storm risk late Friday
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Spring-like conditions now through Thursday, with another round of severe weather possible for Friday night!
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms early; sun breaks Tuesday; more storms late week