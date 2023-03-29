Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: mild Wednesday, warmer late week; storm risk late Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Veiled sunshine amid a light northeast breeze will filter in slightly cooler air through the middle part of the week. After a cool start, we’ll rebound only to the upper 60s to near 70 through the afternoon hours. Expect skies to turn clear with lows in the middle to upper 40s as winds go calm as high pressure moves overhead.

THURSDAY: With high pressure nearby, we’ll see a quiet, bright and warm afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80 after the cool start in the 40s. Gradually, clouds will begin to roll back into the region as the high pressure ridge shifts farther east. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A mix of clouds and sun will push highs into lower to middle 80s Friday. Storm chances look emerge by the latter parts of Friday into Saturday – a few storms could be strong to severe, mainly north of I-20. Most of the rain will exit through Saturday morning, but with a frontal boundary nearby, another wave of rain and storms will shift through the area by the latter part of Sunday. Temperatures will reach well into the 80s by next week with several waves of storms possible through the week, occasionally featuring a strong storm threat.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

