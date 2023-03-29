Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Biden to visit Mississippi in aftermath of deadly storms

There are no specific details of Biden’s visit at this time.
There are no specific details of Biden’s visit at this time.(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden plans to visit Mississippi and tour some of the areas devastated by powerful storms over the weekend.

He answered “yes” to a reporter’s question while speaking to the press pool following a visit to North Carolina Tuesday afternoon.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for the four counties hit hardest by tornadoes.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

There are no specific details of Biden’s to the Magnolia State at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Janay Burley
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Wednesday, warmer late week; storm risk late Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Wednesday, warmer late week; storm risk late Friday
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
The Jackson, Mississippi native is also preparing for the release of his first movie in April.
10 year old actor from Jackson performs on Broadway