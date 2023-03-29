Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

LIVE: Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day

Biden hosts a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to host a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day.

In a proclamation signed Friday, Biden called the day a celebration of democracy for Greece and the United States.

He marked 202 years of friendship between the modern Hellenic Republic and the U.S. and called on a recommitment to standing up for the rights, equality and dignity of all people.

“Today, we honor the heroism of Greek revolutionaries who fought for their independence more than two centuries ago and celebrate the sacred idea that has always bound our great nations together: that ‘we the people’ hold the power to shape our own destinies,” he stated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
People gather to sign wooden crosses placed at a makeshift memorial by the entrance of the...
Children lost in Nashville shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’
Experts say Xylazine prolongs the high from opioids.
DEA warns of flesh-rotting ‘zombie drug’ mixed with fentanyl
The San Diego Zoo has welcomed two twin leopard cubs.
Zoo celebrates birth of rare twin leopard cubs