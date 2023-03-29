Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

2 charged in separate sexual assault cases in Perry County

Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual...
Duane Lamar Howard Jr. was one of two Perry County men to be charged Wednesday with a sexual assault crime.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Perry County men arrested in separate sexual assault cases involving juveniles remain in jail after being charged.

Both of the alleged crimes took place in Perry County with juveniles from outside the county.

On Feb. 9, the Perry County Sherriff’s Office received a report from the Covington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a molesting case.

The victim was a female juvenile, and she reported that she was allegedly molested at a residence in Perry County.

After further investigation, PCSO arrested Jacob Dale Peacock, 27, and charged him with one count of molesting.

Peacock was brought before Justice Court Judge Carl Griffin Wednesday and bond was set at $100,000.

Jacob Dale Peacock was one of two men facing sexual assault charges Wednesday in Perry County...
Jacob Dale Peacock was one of two men facing sexual assault charges Wednesday in Perry County Justice Court.(Perry County Sheriff's Department)

Peacock currently remains jailed.

On March 2, PCSD received a report from the Hattiesburg Police Department in reference to a sexual battery case.

Two female juveniles alleged that they both were assaulted sexually at a residence in Perry County.

After further investigation, PCSO arrested Duane Lamar Howard Jr., 51, and charged him with two counts of sexual battery.

Howard also went before Griffin Wednesday and bond was set at $200,000.

Howard currently remains jailed.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr.
Grenada man indicted for capital murder of missing Ole Miss student
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Latest News

From left to right: Shelby Granger and Cameron Sylve
Parents charged in death of infant
New police department, hotels, and more are on their way to Gluckstadt
New police department, hotels, and more are on their way to Gluckstadt
Charles Shields, left, sits with friend Robbie Diffey on the roof of Diffey's garage after a...
WLBT and Gray Television to host Day of Giving for Mississippi tornado relief
Five teenagers between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday,...
Funeral arrangements set for 5 teens killed in Batesville crash
Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest
Jackson State football player discharged after month-long recovery from cardiac arrest