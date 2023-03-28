Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

SCSO: Child shoots off finger with father’s stolen gun

Corey Jackson, 32
Corey Jackson, 32(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after deputies say his young son shot off his middle finger while handling an unsecured, stolen gun.

Corey D. Jackson, 32, is charged with child abuse and neglect, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, early Monday morning, deputies arrived at Jackson’s home in Southeast Memphis to find his young son sitting in his lap, crying loudly.

Deputies say the boy’s hand was “bleeding severely” with his middle finger missing from his right hand.

Deputies spoke with Jackson’s mother, who initially called for help.

She said earlier that night, she heard a loud noise coming from her son’s bedroom. When she went inside the room, she said she witnessed Jackson holding her grandson’s bleeding right hand, with a black handgun laying on the floor near Jackson’s dresser.

Jackson told deputies that he heard a loud noise while he was in the shower. Upon hearing the bang, he said he got out of the shower and saw his son’s hand bleeding with a finger missing.

Jackson said he left a loaded handgun in the top drawer of his bedroom dresser.

Deputies say the gun was reported as stolen.

Jackson was transported to 201 Poplar, and his son was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Jackson is being held on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Identities released of two shot and killed near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Mississippi State Capitol
Gov. signs law strengthening reporting rules for Jackson’s 1% infrastructure tax
Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi, discusses recovery efforts...
Power restored for more than 10,000 customers following weekend storms
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests