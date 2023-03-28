Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Reports: Dozens feared dead at migrant facility in Mexico

Local media reports in Mexico say a fire killed dozens of people at a migrant facility in Cuidad Juarez near the U.S. border.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RMEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.

The Diario de Juarez newspaper citied unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office. It reported the fire occurred late Monday at a facility across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Neither Mexico’s National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office responded immediately to requests for confirmation.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Images from the scene showed ambulances, firemen and vans from the morgue around the facility.

