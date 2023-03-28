MDWFP officers deployed to assist communities impacted by deadly Mississippi tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Conservation Officers were deployed to communities throughout the state in response to the deadly tornadoes that swept through several counties.

“It is a powerful thing to watch as communities, volunteers, and first responders come together to support each other in times of great need. We are committed to utilizing our resources to lend a hand during the immediate hours of the recovery process. Our thoughts and prayers go to these communities in the days coming as they continue to rebuild,” says Lynn Posey, Executive Director of MDWFP.

A press release says MDWFP partnered with state and local first responders for search and rescue during and after the storm. Officers have now shifted to a security role to assist the residents, volunteers, and personnel.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.