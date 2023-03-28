Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man arrested for January murder on Charleston Drive in Jackson

Christopher Johnson
Christopher Johnson(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for murder at 12:45 p.m. on March 28.

The department says officers arrested 35-year-old Christopher Johnson, also known as “Nine,” after Johnson allegedly killed 44-year-old Marcus Course on Charleston Drive on January 11, 2023.

Marcus Course
Marcus Course(Shaneika Green)

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Michael Jenkins, second from right, stand with his mother, Mary Jenkins, center, and their...
Exclusive documents confirm no body camera footage exists of Rankin Co. deputies shooting man in January

Latest News

15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Corey Jackson, 32
SCSO: Child shoots off finger with father’s stolen gun