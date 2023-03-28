Man arrested for January murder on Charleston Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for murder at 12:45 p.m. on March 28.

The department says officers arrested 35-year-old Christopher Johnson, also known as “Nine,” after Johnson allegedly killed 44-year-old Marcus Course on Charleston Drive on January 11, 2023.

Marcus Course (Shaneika Green)

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234

