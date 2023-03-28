Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting

Three children were among the six victims killed in the shooting.
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.(Submitted)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The six victims shot and killed at a Christian private school in Nashville Monday morning have been identified by Metro Nashville Police.

The victims include three children, all 9 years old, identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. Three staff members, a school leader, a substitute teacher and a custodian, were identified as Katherine Koonce, 60, Cynthia Peak, 61, and 61-year-old Michael Hill. Police said their bodies were found scattered around the school.

The victims were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hill, who Metro Police say was a former student who planned that attack at Covenant School on Monday morning. Here’s what we know about those who tragically lost their lives:

GoFundMe: Nashville Covenant School Shooting Fund

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Hallee Scruggs was one of three children shot and killed during Monday’s school shooting. Scruggs was a third grader at Covenant School. Her aunt told WSMV4 she was the daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church’s pastor.

Hallie Scruggs
Hallie Scruggs(Submittted)

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9, died in a shooting at The Covenant School.
Evelyn Dieckhaus, age 9, died in a shooting at The Covenant School.(Photo submitted)

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, a student at Covenant School, was killed in the shooting. Her family describes her a “shining light.” They issued the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve.”

William Kinney, 9

Student William Kinney, 9, was killed in the shooting. WSMV4 has not heard from his family.

Katherine Koonce, 60

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Dr. Katherine Koonce(The Covenant School)

Katherine Koonce was Head of School at the Covenant School. She was shot and killed after being confronted by the shooter in one of the school hallways, according to Metro Police Chief John Drake.

Koonce had been at the school for nearly seven years. She had moved to Nashville after growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and attending Louisiana State University. She had worked previously at Christ Presbyterian Academy before joining Covenant School.

One of Koonce’s former students, who has learning disabilities, told WSMV4 the world needed more people like her.

“There (are) too many people that encounter special needs and then think that kid is lazy, and they give up,” said Joe Fisher, a former student. “There (are) too many educators that give up. There is not enough of people like her.”

She was 60 years old.

Mike Hill, 61

Mike Hill
Mike Hill(Hill family)

Mike Hill, 61, was shot and killed during the school shooting Monday morning in Nashville. Police said he was shot through a door.

Hill, a custodian at Covenant School, was a father of seven children and 14 grandchildren. His family says he loved to cook and spend time with his big family.

His time working at Covenant gave him joy, according to his family.

“We would like to thank the Nashville community for all the continued thoughts and prayers. As we grieve and try to grasp any sense of understanding of why this happened, we continue to ask for support,” Hill’s family said in a statement. “We pray for the Covenant School and are so grateful that Michael was beloved by the faculty and students who filled him with joy for 14 years.”

Cynthia Peak, 61

Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the...
Cynthia Peak, 61, was one of three adults and three kids killed in the shooting at the Tennessee elementary school(Family friend of Cynthia Peak)

Cynthia Peak, 61, was a substitute teacher at Covenant School. A family friend told WSMV4 she lived most of her life in Alabama and recently moved to Nashville with her husband.

Peak was a mother of three children: a daughter and two sons.

WSMV4 continues to learn more about the victims in Monday’s school shooting in Nashville. Check back for updates.

Related coverage

Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police

Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say

‘They were hiding in the closet’: Daughter of Nashville teacher describes fatal shooting

Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Bond set for Miss. woman charged with killing husband on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

Latest News

House Bill 1020 conference report filed but recommitted for more work
Avant Tims
Man arrested for murder on Agape Drive in Jackson
Stephon Spann
JPD: Man arrested for embezzlement
Jackson Police searching for suspect accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
The Olympics of dance return to Jackson during the 12th USA IBC competition