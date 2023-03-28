Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Gov. signs law strengthening reporting rules for Jackson’s 1% infrastructure tax

Mississippi State Capitol
Mississippi State Capitol(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that will provide more transparency on how the city’s one-percent infrastructure tax dollars are spent has been signed by Gov. Tate Reeves.

On Monday, Reeves signed H.B. 1168.

The measure, which was originally written to mandate that Jackson’s one-percent tax dollars go to water and sewer, was re-written to strengthen reporting requirements on how the money is spent.

Provisions of the amended version mandate Jackson to provide one-percent commissioners with more detailed monthly reports to include the name of vendors and projects and the dates and amounts paid to those vendors.

H.B. 1168 also requires any expenditures made in excess of what is approved by the commission shall be reimbursed by the city and put back in the one-percent fund.

The bill also strengthens the requirements regarding reporting to the state. Under the statute, Jackson is required to submit an annual audit to the House and the Senate. If the city fails to do so, the Department of Revenue will be required to withhold payments to the city until the audit is submitted.

The law goes into effect on July 1.

