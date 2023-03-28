Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: Tracking Spring-like conditions now through Thursday, with another round of severe weather possible for Friday night!

Showers and storms return for us Friday night going into Saturday morning. Several storms could...
Showers and storms return for us Friday night going into Saturday morning. Several storms could be severe Friday.
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday afternoon!

Currently cloudy throughout much of the viewing area brought on by a boundary down to our South. That boundary brought in showers and storms early this morning, where some storms were Severe Thunderstorms producing hail for many South and Southeastern counties.

Highs today are looking to reach the low 70s, with Lows falling into the middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies overnight going into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday, our Spring-like feels will continue as Highs hang in the upper 60s on Wednesday and upper 70s on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies can be expected on both of these days. The evenings on both these days range from the middle 40s Wednesday night to low 60s Thursday night.

Tracking our next round of storms to return Friday night going into Saturday morning early!

Friday, we are watching for another chance for severe weather to be possible late Friday going into Saturday morning. We are under a Slight Risk of strong to severe storms. That’s a 2 out of 5, with all-weather modes being possible. Highs on Friday will range in the low 80s. Lows Friday night will fall to the middle 60s.

Going into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday Highs rang into the upper 70s to 80s with partly sunny skies. Some rain chances are possible for both days, but it does look to be light rain chances for the weekend.

Lows will fall to the middle 50s Saturday night and the low 60s Sunday night. Each night holds partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Tracking our next round of storms to return Friday night going into Saturday morning early!
