First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms early; sun breaks Tuesday; more storms late week

TUESDAY: An early rain chance will be in play for areas near and south of US 84 – but finally, trending quieter through the latter parts of the day. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun breaks with highs in the lower 70s. Skies will stay partly clear with lows falling back into the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Veiled sunshine amid a light northeast breeze will filter in slightly cooler air through the middle part of the week. After a cool start, we’ll rebound only to the upper 60s to near 70 through the afternoon hours. Expect skies to turn clear with lows in the middle 40s as winds go calm as high pressure moves overhead.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Warmer air quickly invades again with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Thursday, lower to middle 80s Friday. Storm chances may emerge by the latter parts of Friday into Saturday – a few storms could be strong. Most of the rain will exit through Saturday morning, but with a frontal boundary nearby, another wave of rain and storms will shift through the area by the afternoon hours of Sunday. Temperatures will reach well into the 80s by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

