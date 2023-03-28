Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop

The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.(Chisago County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota gave deputies a good laugh when he handed over a Monopoly card during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night. The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.

“Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Points for the effort and humor though!”

Facebook users noted in the comments that the card looked worn around the edges and perhaps had been held onto for a long time.

“Bet he’s waited his whole life to use that,” one user wrote.

“I would laugh if they had a wallet full of monopoly money to pay for their fines,” another said.

Officials did not elaborate on the incident or whether the driver was ticketed.

Chisago County is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Michael Jenkins, second from right, stand with his mother, Mary Jenkins, center, and their...
Exclusive documents confirm no body camera footage exists of Rankin Co. deputies shooting man in January

Latest News

Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack
The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and were being held at...
Greece: 2 held in alleged plot to attack Jewish restaurant
FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders
Fed official Michael Barr testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing regarding the...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure