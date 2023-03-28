Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

6-week-old kitten found abandoned at airport terminal, rescuers say

A 6-week-old kitten was abandoned at the Las Vegas airport, according to a shelter. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A 6-week-old kitten was recently found abandoned at an airport in Las Vegas.

According to The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization, rescuers found the kitten alone at the Harry Reid International Airport.

KVVU reports the cat was located in a carrier with two toys and a towel at a terminal gate at the airport.

The animal foundation said the 6-week-old kitten has been named Bruno and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The shelter team said they are currently taking care of Bruno and he will be ready for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Michael Jenkins, second from right, stand with his mother, Mary Jenkins, center, and their...
Exclusive documents confirm no body camera footage exists of Rankin Co. deputies shooting man in January

Latest News

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
7 tornadoes caused destruction and death across Mississippi
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
New hearing ordered on vacating conviction of Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Shane Melton and his wife, Morgan Key, embrace as they face a red tape ordeal of proving that...
Man struggles to revive identity after Social Security Administration declares him dead
Luua Jordan Laulusa will be laid to rest on Saturday, her family said.
‘She will be missed’: Family remembers 21-year-old found dead in burned-out car