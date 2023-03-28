3 Things to Know for Tuesday, March 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries.

No video evidence exists of the January encounter between Rankin County deputies that lawyers allege led to torturing, tasing, and the unprovoked shooting of a man, according to exclusive documents obtained by the department.

Body camera logs reveal that Deputy Napoleon Valino activated his camera at 9:41 p.m., two hours before another deputy shot Michael Corey Jenkins in the mouth.

The next recording took place at 1:25 a.m., with Deputy Hunter Lewis activating his camera for nearly 20 minutes.

It’s unclear whether Valino or Lewis was one of the deputies who originally responded to that scene.

The documents show a gap of three and a half hours where no footage was recorded.

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead (JPD)

A teen girl has been arrested and charged after a teen boy was killed in an attempted carjacking over the weekend.

According to Jackson police, the incident happened early Saturday morning in the area of Langley Drive near Highway 18.

Mia Shavers, 17, allegedly had involvement in the attempted carjacking that led to the death of Emmanuel Lewis, 15, who was also involved in the crime.

Shavers has been charged with capital murder.

Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore | AP)

Three children who were students at a private Christian school for grades pre-K to sixth were killed in a shooting Monday in Nashville, as well as three adults. Police said the suspect also is dead.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating the shooting at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Police said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was killed by responding officers at 10:27 a.m. in a lobby-type area inside the school, which is attached to a church.

Police gave unclear information on the gender of the shooter. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Hale. Then at a late afternoon press conference, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said that Hale was transgender.

After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

