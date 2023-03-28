15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in the March 15 death of another 15-year-old in Jackson.

Nikkiffar Allen was arrested for murder on Monday, March 27.

The arrest is in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this month at the Keystone Estates Apartment Complex.

The 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

