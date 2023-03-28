Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson

15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson
15-year-old arrested in murder of another 15-year-old in Jackson(JPD)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 15-year-old has been arrested in the March 15 death of another 15-year-old in Jackson.

Nikkiffar Allen was arrested for murder on Monday, March 27.

The arrest is in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this month at the Keystone Estates Apartment Complex.

The 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Identities released of two shot and killed near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Mississippi State Capitol
Gov. signs law strengthening reporting rules for Jackson’s 1% infrastructure tax
Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi, discusses recovery efforts...
Power restored for more than 10,000 customers following weekend storms
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests
Mississippi daycare workers won’t face felony charges following viral arrests