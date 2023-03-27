Water main repair could result in low water pressure for customers, JXN Water says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some customers could experience a drop in water pressure as the crews repair a 48-inch main break in Northeast Jackson.

Work began last week on a water main replacement project at the old Colonial Club golf course.

The break is releasing an estimated five to six million gallons of water a day.

Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin said a reduction in pressure in the water system is needed to make repairs.

“JXN Water will be monitoring pressure closely but does not anticipate any customer will be without water,” he wrote in a statement released Monday morning. “But some reduced pressures may be noticed between Sunday, March 26 and Tuesday, March 28.”

Aisha Carson, with Fahrenheit Creative Group, the public relations firm for JXN Water, did not know how many customers would be impacted, and said many might not be affected at all.

Crews began work on the broken main last week. Public Works became aware of the leak in 2015, the year after the Colonial Country Club closed. Much of the golf course has been abandoned since.

Contractors had cut a pathway to the break Friday and were putting down wooden beams to create a makeshift road for heavy equipment to use.

