Some JPS schools shift locations after Sunday storms knock out power

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to power outages resulting from Sunday’s storms, JPS is making the following shifts for affected schools Monday morning.

Lake Elementary students and staff will report to John Hopkins Elementary



Marshall Elementary students and staff will report to Peeples Middle



Shirley Elementary students and staff will report to Whitten Middle



Students and staff will be transferred from their home school by bus to their alternate locations for the entire school day and be returned to their home school at the end of the school day.

Buses will be onsite at home schools to receive and transport students to their residences.

