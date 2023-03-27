Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Some JPS schools shift locations after Sunday storms knock out power

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to power outages resulting from Sunday’s storms, JPS is making the following shifts for affected schools Monday morning.

  • Lake Elementary students and staff will report to John Hopkins Elementary
  • Marshall Elementary students and staff will report to Peeples Middle
  • Shirley Elementary students and staff will report to Whitten Middle

Students and staff will be transferred from their home school by bus to their alternate locations for the entire school day and be returned to their home school at the end of the school day.

Buses will be onsite at home schools to receive and transport students to their residences.

