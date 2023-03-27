Separate shootings leave five dead in Jackson on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were killed in separate shootings in the Capital City on Saturday, March 25, according to Jackson Police.

Jordan Cummins was charged with two counts of murder after Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, were shot to death on Jefferson Street outside the State Fairgrounds.

Jordan Cummins (Jackson Police Department)

Jackson Police arrested Island Williams , 20, for the murder of his uncle, Henry Kelly, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident happened on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive.

Island Williams (Jackson Police Department)

Mia Shavers, 17, was arrested for capital murder after being involved in an attempted carjacking that led to the death of Emmanuel Lewis, 15. Lewis was also involved in the attempted carjacking. The incident occurred around Langley Drive near Highway 18.

Mia Shavers (Jackson Police Department)

Jackson Police arrested Cashmere Long, 29, for accessory after the fact regarding the murder of Cornelius Ford. He was killed on McDowell Road.

Cashmere Long (Jackson Police Department)

If you have any additional information relating to these crimes, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

