Pike Co. parents arrested in connection with death of 2-month-old

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two Pike County parents have been arrested and charged with negligent homicide and contempt of court in connection with the death of a two-month-old.

Following an investigation into the death of an infant, Shelby Granger and Cameron Sylve were taken into custody.

The two are currently being charged with contempt of court and negligent homicide, but additional charges are pending.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 24.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1,000 block of Morgans Lane in reference to an unresponsive infant.

When deputies arrived, family members were administering CPR. Deputies took over until an ambulance arrived.

An investigation conducted into the case determined that certain family members were in violation of a no-contact court order and custody order that had been put in place by the courts.

No bond has been set at this time.

The baby was transported to Southwest Regional Medical Center and later was pronounced dead.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.