Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Man arrested after killing his uncle in Jackson

Island Williams
Island Williams(Jackson Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for killing his uncle on Saturday, March 25.

The department says Island Williams, 20, shot Henry Kelly multiple times on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive in Jackson at 4:39 p.m.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Identities released of two shot and killed near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins, 27
Police apprehend suspect wanted in connection with killing two people in downtown Jackson
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
Separate shootings leave five dead in Jackson on Saturday
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead