Man arrested after killing his uncle in Jackson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for killing his uncle on Saturday, March 25.
The department says Island Williams, 20, shot Henry Kelly multiple times on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive in Jackson at 4:39 p.m.
If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.
