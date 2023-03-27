Man arrested after killing his uncle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for killing his uncle on Saturday, March 25.

The department says Island Williams, 20, shot Henry Kelly multiple times on Lyndon B. Johnson Drive in Jackson at 4:39 p.m.

If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.