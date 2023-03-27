Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect charged in the deaths of two people near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade on Saturday has been denied bond.

Jordan Cummins’ bond was denied by Judge Johnnie McDaniels on Monday afternoon on two counts of murder.

Cummins was charged after Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, were shot to death on Jefferson Street outside the State Fairgrounds.

Cummins fled the scene after the shootings in a 2008 Gold Chevrolet Malibu, but was captured by Capitol Police in an undisclosed location.

Following the shootings, the 27-year-old suspect was seen in a video filmed from jail - a video that Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones called “very disturbing.”

The video shows Cummins saying, “Free me man. You walk up on me, and I’m going to bust your [expletive]. Two dead.”

Jones said additional charges for Cummins are forthcoming, including introduction of contraband in a corrections facility.

