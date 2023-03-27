Jackson’s water/sewer billing office closed until further notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water/sewer billing office is closed until further notice, due to storm damage sustained Sunday night.

“The public entrances and the parking lot are unsafe due to shattered glass and other debris,” JXN Water said in a Monday news release.

Customers can still pay their bill by phone by calling 1-877-578-2490 or can visit one of the locations shown below.

Water bill payment locations (WLBT)

