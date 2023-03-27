Careers
Jackson’s water/sewer billing office closed until further notice

By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water/sewer billing office is closed until further notice, due to storm damage sustained Sunday night.

“The public entrances and the parking lot are unsafe due to shattered glass and other debris,” JXN Water said in a Monday news release.

Customers can still pay their bill by phone by calling 1-877-578-2490 or can visit one of the locations shown below.

Water bill payment locations
Water bill payment locations(WLBT)

