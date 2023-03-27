How to donate to Mississippi cities impacted by deadly tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side is partnering with the Salvation Army for our Mississippi Strong tornado drive.

The organization is accepting donations through text and online. You can text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or by going to helpsalvationarmy.org.

All funds will go to helping those affected by the storms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.