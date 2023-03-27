Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
How to donate to Mississippi cities impacted by deadly tornado

(WSFA 12 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 On Your Side is partnering with the Salvation Army for our Mississippi Strong tornado drive.

The organization is accepting donations through text and online. You can text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or by going to helpsalvationarmy.org.

All funds will go to helping those affected by the storms.

