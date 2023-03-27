Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail

Jordan Cummins, 27(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is taking action after a man charged in the deaths of two people near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade was seen in a video from a jail cell; a video that the sheriff finds “very disturbing.”

The video shows Jordan Kyle Cummins saying, “Free me man. You walk up on me, and I’m going to bust your [explitive]. Two dead.”

“I am aware of the video and find it very disturbing,” Sheriff Jones said in a statement. “When we were notified, we acted very promptly.” 

Jones said that during their investigation, authorities found two cell phones in the jail cell and says more charges are forthcoming.

“We are also taking measures on the location of Cummins in our facility,” the sheriff continued. “I did consult directly with the Hinds County District Attorney regarding the content of the video and the other charges that are forthcoming. Those charges will include introduction of contraband in a corrections facility.”

Cummins, 27, from Florence, was apprehended Saturday afternoon after officers responded to shots fired and found Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, dead with gunshot wounds on Jefferson Street in front of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. Saturday.

