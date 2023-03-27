First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice, pleasant evening will set up across central Mississippi with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. As we head into tonight, rain chances look to increase as another batch of showers and thunderstorms sneak in. Scattered showers and storms are possible early Tuesday morning, especially near and south of Highway 84. This is where there will also be an isolated severe risk, mainly for the threat of gusty winds and hail. Most of this activity should clear out to the east by late morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected by the afternoon hours with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect it to get even cooler into the overnight periods with low temperatures down in the 40s by early Wednesday morning. Our weather will stay quiet during the middle of the work week. Warmer air will quickly make an appearance by late week ahead of our next weather maker. Scattered showers and thunderstorms currently look possible late Friday into Saturday from another approaching front. An isolated strong storm risk may also be possible during this time as well. We will have additional and more specific details closer to time.

