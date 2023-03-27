First Alert Forecast: few rain chances early, sun breaks late Monday

MONDAY: As the system shifts eastward away from the region, the weather will tend to improve by the start of the new work and school week. Expect highs in the upper 70s amid a mix of sun and clouds through the day. A few showers will be possible during the morning commute. Another wave of showers and storms will sneak across the region Monday night with lows in the 50s. An isolated gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out south of I-20 through the pre-dawn hours.

TUESDAY: An early rain and storm chance will be in play for areas near and south of I-20 – but finally, trending quieter through the latter parts of the day. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun breaks with highs in the lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly to partly clear with lows falling back into the middle to upper 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: After a cool start Wednesday, we’ll warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s amid a mix of clouds and sun. Warmer air quickly invades again with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Thursday, lower to middle 80s Friday. Storm chances may emerge by the latter parts of Friday into Saturday – a few storms could be strong. An unsettled weekend with a few waves of rain and storms will be possible.

