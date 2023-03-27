Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: bright this afternoon; showers, few storms possible into Tuesday morning

Showers, few storms possible Tuesday AM
Showers, few storms possible Tuesday AM(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Quiet, bright conditions are expected across most of the area today. A mostly to partly sunny sky will be overhead this afternoon with highs forecast to reach the middle and upper 70s. Clouds will begin to increase into tonight before another batch of showers and thunderstorms moves in.

Scattered showers and few storms are expected into early Tuesday morning, especially near and south of Highway 84. This is where there will also be an isolated severe risk, mainly for the threat of gusty winds and hail. Most of this activity should clear out to the east by late morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected by the afternoon hours with slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect it to get even cooler into the overnight period with low temperatures down in the 40s by early Wednesday morning.

Our weather will stay quiet during the middle of the work week. Warmer air will quickly make an appearance by late week ahead of our next weather maker. Scattered showers and thunderstorms currently look possible late Friday into Saturday from another approaching front. An isolated strong storm risk may also be present during this time as well. We will have additional and more specific details closer to time.

