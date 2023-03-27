Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Family of slain Lyft driver raises enough money to send his body back to Honduras

New Orleans police says Lyft driver, Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, was shot and killed by a passenger. (Source: WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a New Orleans Lyft driver reportedly killed by his passenger is passing on their thanks to the community for raising enough money to send their loved one’s body home to Honduras.

Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, 32, was shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on March 8 near an apartment complex on Morrison Road.

More: New Orleans Lyft driver shot and killed by passenger, NOPD says

At the time, Valle was working for Lyft, and police say his passenger, 19-year-old Tarius Tully fatally shot him. Tully was arrested on March 14 with the help of data investigators obtained through the ride-sharing app. He now faces a second-degree murder charge.

Taurus Tilly, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, who had picked...
Taurus Tilly, 19, is accused of fatally shooting Marvin Enrique Bardales Valle, who had picked Tilly up as a rideshare passenger around 2 a.m. on March 8.(OPSO)

The victim’s cousin, Isaac Bardales Lopez, launched a GoFundMe to give Valle a proper burial more than 1,000 miles away in his home country of Honduras.

As of Monday (March 27), the fundraiser had raised just over $11,000, surpassing its goal of $7,500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Teen girl charged with murder after attempted carjacking in Jackson leaves 15-year-old dead
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Jordan Cummins denied bond after allegedly killing 2 near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Identities released of two shot and killed near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

Latest News

3 Things to Know for Tuesday, March 28
3 Things to Know for Tuesday, March 28
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: few showers, storms early; sun breaks Tuesday; more storms late week
Donations pour in from across the country
GoFundMe created after Mississippi tornado kills 2-year-old, leaves 8-year-old in ICU
Jordan Cummins denied bond in double homicide near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade