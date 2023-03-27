Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

LIVE: Biden hosts SBA Women’s Business Summit event

Biden is hosting the SBA Women’s Business Summit in the East Room of the White House. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is hosting a White House event Monday recognizing the U.S. Small Business Administration Women’s Business Summit.

Biden is announcing new resources to support women who own small businesses, including an expansion of the Women Business Centers network, the administration said in a news release.

According to the SBA, its Office of Women’s Business Ownership and the National Women’s Business Council are holding panels, fireside chats, and “Ask an Expert” workshops as part of the multi-day summit.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail
Identities released of two shot and killed near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade
Jordan Cummins, 27
Police apprehend suspect wanted in connection with killing two people in downtown Jackson
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Barbie Bassett apologizes for comments
Body found in Big Black River confirmed to be Ebony Owens

Latest News

Brittney Copodonna, 33, is being held at the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Woman charged after 2-year-old dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a...
Fed official: Regulators will ensure all deposits are ‘safe’
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter...
Twitter celebs balk at paying Elon Musk for blue check mark
Bryttan Cain got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday.
8th grade girl with rare cancer surprised with trip to Disney World