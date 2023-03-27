3 Things to Know for Monday, March 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries.

Hinds Co. sheriff taking action after suspect seen in ‘very disturbing’ video from jail (MDPS)

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is taking action after a man charged in the deaths of two people near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade was seen in a video from a jail cell; a video that the sheriff finds “very disturbing.”

The video shows Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, saying, “Free me man. You walk up on me, and I’m going to bust your [explitive]. Two dead.”

“I am aware of the video and find it very disturbing,” Sheriff Jones said in a statement. “When we were notified, we acted very promptly.”

Jones said that during their investigation, authorities found two cell phones in the jail cell and says more charges are forthcoming.

Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. (AP Photo/HG Biggs) (HG Biggs | AP)

Several deputies from a Mississippi sheriff’s department being investigated by the Justice Department for possible civil rights violations have been involved in at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries, an Associated Press investigation found.

Two of the men allege that Rankin County sheriff’s deputies shoved guns into their mouths during separate encounters. In one of the two fatal confrontations, the man’s mother said a deputy kneeled on her son’s neck while he told them he couldn’t breathe.

Police and court records obtained by the AP show that several deputies who were accepted to the sheriff’s office’s Special Response Team — a tactical unit whose members receive advanced training — were involved in each of the four encounters.

In three of them, the heavily redacted documents don’t indicate if they were serving in their normal capacity as deputies or as members of the unit.

Tracy Hardin, who with her husband Tim, own Chuck's Dairy Bar, surveys the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Federal help is on the ground in Mississippi after President Biden approved the governor’s emergency declaration Sunday.

The governor, along with federal and state leaders, toured Rolling Fork Sunday morning, which is one of the areas that was hit hardest by Friday’s deadly storm.

Standing with the governor were other state leaders, federal partners, and the mayor of the hard-hit community of Rolling Fork.

Federal partners say they’re in the Magnolia State for the long-haul and, through the major disaster declaration, will provide individual assistance and debris removal for Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, and Sharkey counties.

