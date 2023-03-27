Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth

James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams(Corinth PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are charged after a baby died at a home in Corinth.

Police were called to an apartment on Proper Street where they found a 2-month-old unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers began CPR until an ambulance arrived; the baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other small children were in the home at the time.

Detectives found narcotics and drug paraphernalia around the home.

Brittany Leann Williams and James Trenton Settlemires are charged with three counts of child abuse/endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

