Rolling Fork post office suspending operarions temporarily after deadly tornado causes damage to building

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rolling Fork, Mississippi, post office is suspending operations temporarily due to building damage caused by a deadly tornado that swept through the state.

The post office says customers may conduct retail transactions, including mailing packages and purchases postage, at a Mobile Retail Unit (MRU) set up in the Rolling Fork Post Office parking lot.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday: not available

According to the post office, customers may also conduct business transactions at the Mayersville Post Office.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Friday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Saturday: not available

Sunday: not available

