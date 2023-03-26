Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Rolling Fork post office suspending operarions temporarily after deadly tornado causes damage to building

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rolling Fork, Mississippi, post office is suspending operations temporarily due to building damage caused by a deadly tornado that swept through the state.

The post office says customers may conduct retail transactions, including mailing packages and purchases postage, at a Mobile Retail Unit (MRU) set up in the Rolling Fork Post Office parking lot.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Sunday: not available

According to the post office, customers may also conduct business transactions at the Mayersville Post Office.

Hours of operation:

Monday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Thursday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Friday: 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Saturday: not available

Sunday: not available

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Cummins, 27
Police apprehend suspect wanted in connection with killing two people in downtown Jackson
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Former Rolling Fork Mayor Fred Miller shared photos of damage from Friday night's tornado.
MEMA deploying search and rescue units to Sharkey, Humphreys counties following tornado

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
WLBT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version