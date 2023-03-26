Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Identities released of two shot and killed near Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identities of the two people found dead in a shooting near the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade have been revealed.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Jubilee Simpkins, 23, were the victims of the shooting in downtown Jackson.

Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, from Florence, was apprehended Saturday afternoon after officers responded to shots fired and found two victims dead with gunshot wounds on Jefferson Street in front of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jordan Cummins, 27
Jordan Cummins, 27(MDPS)

