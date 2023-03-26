Hal’s St. Paddy’s parade and festival draws thousands to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The crowds packed downtown yesterday to make sure they caught every moment of the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade.

This year’s theme was 40 Years of All That Jazz, and the Grand Marshal was renowned Jazz musician and Jackson native Cassandra Wilson.

Floats, bands, horses, four-wheelers, and of course, the Sweet Potato Queens made their way down Capital Street.

Elaborate costumes thrilled families and children who tried to grab beads being tossed out to the crowd.

However, that wasn’t the only attraction.

Bianca Andrews said, “I think just the food and seeing who and what is coming on the parade that’s the most exciting part for me.”

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South and J-Settes, along and other jazz musicians, participated in the festivities. The parade was also followed by an official after-party.

