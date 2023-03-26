First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The deadly tornado that swept through Mississippi is still being investigated by the National Weather Service. The storm system that caused the devastating weather has passed, but the tail end of it stalled on the Gulf Coast. As a coastal warm front, it will lift up over the Magnolia State late tonight. Storms will initially develop throughout the Pine Belt, from Brookhaven up to Meridian. There is a low end threat for severe thunderstorms. Brief spin-up tornadoes are possible.

As the warm front quickly pushes northward, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center risk assessment includes an ENHANCED area (3 out of 5) for south of Interstate 20 down to Louisiana and across to Alabama. Any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, or tornadoes. Areas north of I-20 , including Rolling Fork, Silver City and other areas affected by Friday night’s tornado are mainly in a MARGINAL (1 out of 5) low end risk area. Nonetheless, severe storms are possible that could produce a tornado. This activity should taper off late Sunday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.