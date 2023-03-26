Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

Another Round of Severe Weather on Sunday
WLBT WEATHER
WLBT WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The deadly tornado that swept through Mississippi is still being investigated by the National Weather Service.  The storm system that caused the devastating weather has passed, but the tail end of it stalled on the Gulf Coast.  As a coastal warm front, it will lift up over the Magnolia State late tonight.  Storms will initially develop throughout the Pine Belt, from Brookhaven up to Meridian.  There is a low end threat for severe thunderstorms.  Brief spin-up tornadoes are possible.

As the warm front quickly pushes northward, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.  The Storm Prediction Center risk assessment includes an ENHANCED area (3 out of 5) for  south of Interstate 20 down to Louisiana and across to Alabama.  Any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, or tornadoes.  Areas north of I-20 , including Rolling Fork, Silver City and other areas affected by Friday night’s tornado are mainly in a MARGINAL (1 out of 5) low end risk area.  Nonetheless, severe storms are possible that could produce a tornado.  This activity should taper off late Sunday night.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version

Most Read

Jordan Cummins, 27
Suspect wanted in connection with 2 downtown Jackson deaths in custody
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Former Rolling Fork Mayor Fred Miller shared photos of damage from Friday night's tornado.
MEMA deploying search and rescue units to Sharkey, Humphreys counties following tornado

Latest News

WLBT WEATHER
WLBT at 6p - clipped version
MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
Tracking much nicer weather on this Saturday, but we are also watching strong storms to be...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet today after Friday’s severe storms. Tracking sunny skies today with Highs reaching into the low 80s. Sunday brings us another chance for storms!
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes