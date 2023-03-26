Careers
First Alert Forecast: An Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms is possible today for our southern counties. Into the week, rain chances begin to taper off Wednesday.

We are under an Enhanced Risk for strong storms today on this Sunday as we are tracking the strongest storms to impact our Southern most counties today. Timeline right now is from 3 to around 11PM where storms could be strong.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Sunday morning!

The deadly tornado that swept through Mississippi is still being investigated by the National Weather Service.  The storm system that caused the devastating weather passed early Saturday morning, but the tail end of it stalled on the Gulf Coast.  As a warm coastal front, it will lift up over the Magnolia State late tonight.  Storms will initially develop throughout the Pine Belt, from Brookhaven up to Meridian.  There is a low-end threat of severe thunderstorms today.  Brief spin-up tornadoes are possible. A few storms could be strong by Sunday night into Monday, with a risk for strong winds and hail, generally near and south of I-20. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 70s to near 80.

As the warm front quickly pushes northward, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.  The Storm Prediction Center risk assessment includes an ENHANCED area (3 out of 5) south of Interstate 20 down to Louisiana and across to Alabama.  Any severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, or tornadoes.  Areas north of I-20, including Rolling Fork, Silver City, and other areas affected by Friday night’s tornado are mainly in a MARGINAL (1 out of 5) low-end risk area.  Nonetheless, severe storms are possible that could produce a tornado.  This activity should taper off late Sunday night.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will waver over the region Monday into Tuesday, kicking up another round of scattered showers and storms. Most of the rain will exit by Tuesday afternoon as highs go from the middle 70s Monday to the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll rebound to nearly 80 by Thursday ahead of another storm system due to round out March.

