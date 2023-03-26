Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Community supports fundraiser for Long Beach woman battling cancer

A South Mississippi woman is battling cancer and is in need of serious medical assistance. The Long Beach community is helping raises funds for her treatments.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi woman is battling cancer and is in need of serious medical assistance. In response to Ashley Blair’s cry, the Long Beach community is helping raises funds for her treatments.

Blair is a single mother of three children who needs to maintain employment, but that’s been no easy task while fighting the illness. The cancer has spread into her lymph nodes and bones. She successfully received a mastectomy but Blair still remains fifty thousand dollars short of affording further cancer procedures.

Family friend, Bonnie Vallery says she admires Blair’s strength despite how much life has thrown her way.

“This girl is one tough cookie,” says Vallery. “She’s got three little kids and a big heart, and she’s got a big fight”

Friends, families, and dozens of locals gathered on the Harper McCaughan Town Green for Blair’s benefit on Saturday afternoon. The event included a silent auction, raffle, and bake sale.

“This is a benefit for her, and everybody is surrounding her with all the love we can possibly give her,” Vallery added

Plate lunches were also served by a team of dedicated volunteers in exchange for monetary donations starting at ten dollars.

The bake sale will continue indefinitely until the goal is reached. For those interested in donating, inquiries can be sent to ashleyblair827@gmail.com.

