Arrest made after man shot, killed in McComb

McComb, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers arrested a man for shooting and killing a man in McComb.

The McComb Police Department says officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of Dyson Street and St. Augustine Street on March 25.

According to a press release, once officers arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that a private vehicle transported the victim, Fredrick Smith, 31, to Southwest Medical center. He died at the facility.

Officers arrested the suspect, Bryant Turner, 36, without incident and transported him to the McComb Police Department.

