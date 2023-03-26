ALERT DAY: storm threat increases Sunday afternoon, evening

ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday as a front, draped across the south-central part of the state kicks up scattered storms. Impacts include large, damaging hail, strong winds and the potential for few tornadoes. Our main time frame for severe storms will be between 3 PM and 11 PM Sunday - likely the strongest storms developing within a few hours of sunset. A ‘SIGNIFICANT’ risk for severe storms will include Metro Jackson and area near and south of I-20. Take the time to protect your assets before the storms this afternoon. Storms will tend to fade through the overnight periods with lows falling into the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: As the system shifts eastward the region, the weather will tend to improve by the start of the new work and school week. Expect highs in the upper 70s amid a mix of sun and cloud through the day. Another wave of showers and storms will sneak across the region Monday night with lows in the 50s. As of now, severe weather isn’t anticipated with this part of the system.

EXTENDED RANGE: While lingering showers will be in play early Tuesday, expect skies to clear through the afternoon hours as highs top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lower 70s will be in play through Wednesday before a quick rebound into the 80s by mid-late week. Another severe storm risk may unfold through the Friday into Saturday.

