Mothers of Murdered Sons
UPDATE: 2-vehicle accident at U.S. 49-U.S. 98 kills 1, injures another

First responders are investigating a collision between a passenger car and a semi-tractor...
First responders are investigating a collision between a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer Friday night that blocked the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 near the U.S. 98 East intersection.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was killed and another taken to a local hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle accident Friday night.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. in front of Dan’s Truck Stop, shutting down the northbound lanes of U.S. 49 near the U.S. 98 East intersection for at least a few hours.

Hattiesburg police said after an initial investigation, it was learned that a Toyota Corolla was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 49.

The Corolla struck a semi-tractor trailer ad burst into flames.

The driver, who was the only individual in the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

The name of the individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Northbound traffic had been rerouted on to Old U.S. 98 East, through WL Runnels Industrial Drive for a detour around the accident scene.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

