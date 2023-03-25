Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties

(AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Mississippi Counties on March 24.

The National Weather Service of Jackson says the following counties are impacted:
  • Carroll, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
  • Holmes, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
  • Humphreys, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
  • Leflore, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
  • Sunflower, MS (until 8:45 p.m.)
Several counties are also under a Tornado Watch:
  • Adams, MS
  • Attala, MS
  • Bolivar, MS
  • Carroll, MS
  • Choctaw, MS
  • Claiborne, MS
  • Clay, MS
  • Copiah, MS
  • Franklin, MS
  • Grenada, MS
  • Hinds, MS
  • Holmes, MS
  • Humphreys, MS
  • Issaquena, MS
  • Jefferson, MS
  • Lawrence, MS
  • Leake, MS
  • Leflore, MS
  • Lincoln, MS
  • Lowndes, MS
  • Madison, MS
  • Montgomery, MS
  • Neshoba, MS
  • Oktibbeha, MS
  • Rankin, MS
  • Scott, MS
  • Sharkey, MS
  • Simpson, MS
  • Sunflower, MS
  • Warren, MS
  • Washington, MS
  • Webster, MS
  • Winston, MS
  • Yazoo, MS

