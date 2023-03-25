Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Mississippi Counties on March 24.
The National Weather Service of Jackson says the following counties are impacted:
- Carroll, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
- Holmes, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
- Humphreys, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
- Leflore, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)
- Sunflower, MS (until 8:45 p.m.)
Several counties are also under a Tornado Watch:
- Adams, MS
- Attala, MS
- Bolivar, MS
- Carroll, MS
- Choctaw, MS
- Claiborne, MS
- Clay, MS
- Copiah, MS
- Franklin, MS
- Grenada, MS
- Hinds, MS
- Holmes, MS
- Humphreys, MS
- Issaquena, MS
- Jefferson, MS
- Lawrence, MS
- Leake, MS
- Leflore, MS
- Lincoln, MS
- Lowndes, MS
- Madison, MS
- Montgomery, MS
- Neshoba, MS
- Oktibbeha, MS
- Rankin, MS
- Scott, MS
- Sharkey, MS
- Simpson, MS
- Sunflower, MS
- Warren, MS
- Washington, MS
- Webster, MS
- Winston, MS
- Yazoo, MS
