Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for several Mississippi Counties on March 24.

The National Weather Service of Jackson says the following counties are impacted:

Carroll, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)

Holmes, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)

Humphreys, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)

Leflore, MS (until 9:30 p.m.)

Sunflower, MS (until 8:45 p.m.)

Several counties are also under a Tornado Watch:

Adams, MS

Attala, MS

Bolivar, MS

Carroll, MS

Choctaw, MS

Claiborne, MS

Clay, MS

Copiah, MS

Franklin, MS

Grenada, MS

Hinds, MS

Holmes, MS

Humphreys, MS

Issaquena, MS

Jefferson, MS

Lawrence, MS

Leake, MS

Leflore, MS

Lincoln, MS

Lowndes, MS

Madison, MS

Montgomery, MS

Neshoba, MS

Oktibbeha, MS

Rankin, MS

Scott, MS

Sharkey, MS

Simpson, MS

Sunflower, MS

Warren, MS

Washington, MS

Webster, MS

Winston, MS

Yazoo, MS

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.