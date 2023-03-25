Tigers drop series opener against Alabama State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State baseball dropped game one of their weekend conference series against Alabama State Friday evening.

After struggling on the mound last week, JSU ace Jesse Caver responded with a solid five-inning showing, allowing six hits with just two earned runs in five innings pitched.

Despite his improved performance, the Jackson State bats could not capitalize at the plate against the Hornets.

With the bases juiced in the bottom of the second inning, the Tigers failed to score a run to take an early lead.

Jackson State catcher Marshal Luiz attempted a bunt, which turned into a pop fly that would land in the glove of the Alabama State catcher. He then tagged JSU first baseman Marcus Atterberry out at home plate and threw Luiz out at first for a rare 2-3 double play.

Right fielder Ceaser Saavedera lined out to first base to end the inning for the Tigers.

Following the second inning, Caver gave up one of his two runs via an Alabama State home run to left center field, which gave Alabama State a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Trailing 4-0 in the top of the seventh inning, the Tigers crossed home plate twice to cut the deficit to 4-2. Saavedra reached on a two-out error and scored on a Daniel Bannon double down the right-field line. Jatavis Melton then singled through the right side, scoring Bannon to close the inning.

However, the late-game comeback effort was halted in the top of the ninth inning as the Hornets scored five runs and created too big of a hole for the Tigers to dig out.

Jackson State would end up losing 9-2 and dropped to a 1-3 record in SWAC play.

The Tigers will have a chance to even the weekend series against the Hornets Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Braddy Field.

