Thousands of customers without power as storms push through Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people are in the dark Friday night as storms push through Mississippi.

According to Entergy Mississippi, nearly 3,200 customers are without power. Hardest-areas included Bolivar and Madison counties.

Bolivar had 1,390 customers without power, while 676 were without lights in Madison County.

Numbers are expected to climb as more severe weather pushes through.

