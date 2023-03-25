Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Thousands of customers without power as storms push through Mississippi

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of people are in the dark Friday night as storms push through Mississippi.

According to Entergy Mississippi, nearly 3,200 customers are without power. Hardest-areas included Bolivar and Madison counties.

Bolivar had 1,390 customers without power, while 676 were without lights in Madison County.

Numbers are expected to climb as more severe weather pushes through.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed
After more than 40 years, identity of Rankin Co.’s only Jane Doe cold case murder revealed

Latest News

Lawmakers are heading into conference weekend at the State Capitol
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Exclusive: Student suspect in JSU rape investigation claims library incident was consensual
Storm shelters generic
Storm shelters, safe rooms open Friday night amid severe weather