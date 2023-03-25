Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Suspect wanted in connection with 2 downtown Jackson deaths in custody

Jordan Cummins, 27
Jordan Cummins, 27(MDPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence man wanted in connection with two deaths that occurred in downtown Jackson is in custody.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the incident happened on Jefferson Street in front of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. Saturday.

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin confirms officers responded to shots fired and found two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with downtown Jackson death
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with downtown Jackson death(WLBT)

Capitol Police arrested Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, in connection with this incident. Cummins originally fled the scene in a 2008 Gold Chevrolet Malibu with the tag RAX 5933.

Capitol Police did not say where Cummins was caught.

This incident occurred as downtown Jackson was full of people attending the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 25 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning

Latest News

Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Michael Harris, Jr.
4 in custody, 1 on run after shooting ‘ambush’ involving Southaven police
Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
Judge: Rankin Co. sheriff not exempt in wrongful death lawsuit involving Pelahatchie man
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment