Suspect wanted in connection with 2 downtown Jackson deaths in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence man wanted in connection with two deaths that occurred in downtown Jackson is in custody.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the incident happened on Jefferson Street in front of the Mississippi State Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. Saturday.

DPS Spokesperson Bailey Martin confirms officers responded to shots fired and found two victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with downtown Jackson death (WLBT)

Capitol Police arrested Jordan Kyle Cummins, 27, in connection with this incident. Cummins originally fled the scene in a 2008 Gold Chevrolet Malibu with the tag RAX 5933.

Capitol Police did not say where Cummins was caught.

This incident occurred as downtown Jackson was full of people attending the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.