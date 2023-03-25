Storm shelters, safe rooms open Friday night amid severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm shelters are opening up amid severe weather Friday night.

Among them, the Rankin County Safe Room at 651 Marquette Rd., in Brandon has opened its doors, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s website.

Other openings are shown below:

Coahoma Co. Safe Room - 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale

DeSoto Co. Safe Room - 7312 Highway 51 N, Southaven

Grenada Co. Safe Room - 260 Mondy Rd., Grenada

Oktibbeha Co. Safe Room - 985 Lynn Ln., Starkville

Tallahatchie Co. Safe Room - 185 South Market St., Charleston

Tate Co. Safe Room - 301 Marvin St., Senatobia

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.