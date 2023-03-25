Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Storm shelters, safe rooms open Friday night amid severe weather

Storm shelters generic
Storm shelters generic(WALB)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm shelters are opening up amid severe weather Friday night.

Among them, the Rankin County Safe Room at 651 Marquette Rd., in Brandon has opened its doors, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s website.

Other openings are shown below:

  • Coahoma Co. Safe Room - 3240 Friars Point Rd., Clarksdale
  • DeSoto Co. Safe Room - 7312 Highway 51 N, Southaven
  • Grenada Co. Safe Room - 260 Mondy Rd., Grenada
  • Oktibbeha Co. Safe Room - 985 Lynn Ln., Starkville
  • Tallahatchie Co. Safe Room - 185 South Market St., Charleston
  • Tate Co. Safe Room - 301 Marvin St., Senatobia

