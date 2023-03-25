Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

President Joe Biden releases statement addressing the devastating storm deaths in Miss.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci) | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden has released a statement following the tragic, deadly storms that swept across Mississippi Friday night.

At least 23 Mississippians were killed due to the storms in Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties - with dozens more injured and four people still missing.

President Biden says he has reached out to Governor Tate Reeves, Senator Wicker, Senator Hyde-Smith, and Congressman Bennie Thompson to “express my condolences” and “offer full federal support as communities recover from the effects of this storm.”

His full statement is below:

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado Warning issued for several Mississippi Counties
Husband of Ebony Owens now also charged with sexual battery of a minor
Cindreonna Jones, 30
Mother arrested for shooting, killing 4-year-old son
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Former Rolling Fork Mayor Fred Miller shared photos of damage from Friday night's tornado.
MEMA deploying search and rescue units to Sharkey, Humphreys counties following tornado

Latest News

Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency after deadly storms killed 23 Mississippians
Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms
MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes
MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes